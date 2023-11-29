Promote Your Business
Frosty Today; Stormy Tomorrow

Elise’s Forecast
Frosty today and stormy tomorrow!
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:11 AM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Frosty this morning!

Getting out the door on this Wednesday morning with temperatures below freezing all across central MS. You certainly need some extra time to defrost the windshield before you get going! Things will warm up quickly once the sun comes up with mostly sunny skies remaining throughout the day. Highs this afternoon will reach into the low 60s area wide, and overnight tonight will not be nearly as cold.

We will get out the door in the upper 30s and low 40s with mostly cloudy skies. Temperatures will warm back to the low 60s and then some rain will enter into the picture. Gusty winds will be a main impact all throughout the day on Thursday ahead of and during a front moving through. This front will likely bring some stormy weather too (especially through the overnight hours) but severe weather is not expected at this time. Regardless, we want to bring the FIRST ALERT that this will disrupt your Friday morning commute as storms from the overnight hours stick around into the first part of the day!

The weekend looks to be partly stormy too, with the better chance being on Saturday morning. A little residual rain could still exist for us on Sunday too, along with cloudy conditions, but we will dry up by the time we get ready for the next work week! Temperatures will be in the mid and upper 60s over the weekend but will cool back to the upper 50s and low 60s once the rainy weather is through.

