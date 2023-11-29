Promote Your Business
First Alert Forecast:

Rain coverage ahead
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 6:30 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - We made to 60 degrees Tuesday afternoon after a morning low just barely above freezing at 34 degrees.  It will be a little colder tonight with clear skies and calm winds.  The low will be within a few degrees of 30 either way by Wednesday morning.  Expect sunshine and highs in the 60s Wednesday afternoon.   A chance for rain returns Thursday through Monday, including this upcoming weekend.  We could really get a dent in our drought from it as 1 to 4 inches of rain are possible.  The highs will be in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 50s.  The threat of severe weather is low but stands out more so Thursday night into Friday.  This is a low-end possibility that we will continue to monitor as the time frame gets closer.  Average high is 63 this time of year and the average low is 41.  Sunrise is 6:42am and the sunset is 4:55pm.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

