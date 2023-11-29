First Alert Forecast: showers and storms possible Thursday into Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: Mostly sunny skies will prevail overhead for the start of this afternoon. High temperatures are forecast to top out in the lower 50s in most locations. As the day goes on, we will notice more clouds build in out of the west ahead of our next weather maker. However, tonight will be dry and not as cool with overnight low temperatures down in the lower 40s.

THURSDAY: The chance for showers and possible thunderstorms is expected to emerge on Thursday ahead of an incoming cold front. While there may be some rain around early in the day, coverage will likely pick up in most spots by the evening. This could disrupt and have an impact on your Thursday evening commute. Scattered showers, storms will continue at times during the overnight period. Winds are expected to also pick up with this approaching system with gusts as high as 30 to possibly 40 MPH.

EXTENDED FORECAST: There will be a chance for isolated strong storms by daybreak Friday morning if there is enough available instability. A ‘Marginal 1/5 Risk’ is now in place for this low-end potential, mainly near and south of I-20 and Highway 84. Damaging winds would be the likeliest concern with any storms, but a brief tornado cannot completely be ruled out. Most of the area should see quieter conditions by the afternoon/evening before another batch of showers and thunderstorms moves in by Friday night into early Saturday morning. Our weather will dry out by early next week as this front exits the area to the east.

