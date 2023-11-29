Cloud 9 Skincare demonstrates a face-lifting massage on Studio 3

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tammy Welter, a licensed aesthetician with Cloud 9 Skincare, visited Studio 3 and demonstrated a Could 9 Natural Face Lifting massage.

Cloud 9 Skincare is the only internationally certified salon in the state to do a deep lymphatic facial massage.

A Buccal massage is a special facial that is nature’s alternative to facial fillers and toxins. You can use it to restore and retain a youthful appearance through natural methods instead of surgeries.

