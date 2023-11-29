Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Cloud 9 Skincare demonstrates a face-lifting massage on Studio 3

By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tammy Welter, a licensed aesthetician with Cloud 9 Skincare, visited Studio 3 and demonstrated a Could 9 Natural Face Lifting massage.

Cloud 9 Skincare is the only internationally certified salon in the state to do a deep lymphatic facial massage.

A Buccal massage is a special facial that is nature’s alternative to facial fillers and toxins. You can use it to restore and retain a youthful appearance through natural methods instead of surgeries.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after suffering medical emergency, crashing vehicle in Jackson
Toddler attacked by family dog in Rankin County, sheriff says
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Beth Ann White
Day 2 of trial ends for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
Ashley Henley
‘Hard thing to hear’: Charges dropped against main suspect in murder case of former MS lawmaker

Latest News

StorageMax Fundraiser For CARA
StorageMax Fundraiser For CARA
National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
National Pancreatic Cancer Awareness Month
Thank You For Your Service, Russell Robertson
Thank You For Your Service, Russell Robertson
One arrested around 80 pounds of marijuana found in car
One arrested after nearly 80 pounds of marijuana found in car