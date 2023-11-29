Cloud 9 Skincare demonstrates a face-lifting massage on Studio 3
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:08 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tammy Welter, a licensed aesthetician with Cloud 9 Skincare, visited Studio 3 and demonstrated a Could 9 Natural Face Lifting massage.
Cloud 9 Skincare is the only internationally certified salon in the state to do a deep lymphatic facial massage.
A Buccal massage is a special facial that is nature’s alternative to facial fillers and toxins. You can use it to restore and retain a youthful appearance through natural methods instead of surgeries.
