Chimneyville Arts Festival kicks off on November 30
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:43 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Chimneyville Arts Festival is from November 30 to December 2.
Studio 3 got a sneak peek at the artists and craftsmen setting up for the event.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.