Authorities investigating early morning fire at abandoned Jackson gas station

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Firefighters are investigating a fire that broke out at an abandoned South Jackson gas station Wednesday morning.

The incident occurred around 3:16 a.m. The building was about 25 percent involved when responders arrived, according to Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon.

The department had no issues extinguishing the fire and no one was injured.

