Arrow Drive in Clinton closed due to gas line break

CLINTON, Miss. (WLBT) - A busted gas line at Buffalo Cove and Arrow Drive has Arrow Drive closed at Pinehaven Drive to Clinton High School.

It happened around 2:20 Wednesday afternoon.

No one is being allowed to turn onto Arrow Drive from Pinehaven Drive and all traffic currently on Arrow Drive is being diverted to Cynthia Road.

A company that was horizontal drilling along Arrow Drive struck the gas line causing the break.

All residents are being encouraged to take an alternate route and stay clear of the area until the issue is resolved.

