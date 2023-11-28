Woman killed after suffering medical emergency, crashing vehicle in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple police units came to the site of a deadly fiery crash in Jackson Monday night on I-220. It happened right before Highway 49 North at the Medgar Evers Boulevard Exit.

According to JPD, the woman, who is believed to be Bridgette Clanton, 49, of Jackson, suffered from a medical emergency and crashed into a tree, causing the vehicle to catch on fire.

The body was so badly burned that it needed to be sent to the State Medical Examiner. There, the identity will be confirmed scientifically.

A minor was also in the vehicle but was able to escape.

3 On Your Side was the first at the accident site. Crime scene tape surrounded the area where the car went down an embankment.

Jackson Fire units were also at the site and put up a shield around the area where the crash happened.

The right southbound lane was blocked by the accident and emergency crews in the area.

