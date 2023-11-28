Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of trial begins for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son

Beth Ann White
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:22 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Day 2 of trial begins for Beth Ann White, accused of killing a mother and her infant son while driving drunk.

White is being charged with four counts of aggravated DUI.

She is accused of killing Allison Conaway and her six-month-old son, Alex while driving under the influence.

The deadly crash happened a little more than two years ago at the intersection of Highway 18 and Springridge Road.

See the new details revealed during the first day of trial here.

Watch Day 2 live now.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’
Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’
Missing Mississippi man found dead in woods; no foul play suspected, authorities say
Body removed from crash site on I-220 in Jackson
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
State representative in federal tax fraud case will not see jail time, judge rules

Latest News

WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of trial begins for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother & son
Jury now selected in trial for woman accused of killing mother, infant son while driving drunk
Body removed from crash site on I-220 in Jackson
Boil Water Notice issued for parts of Vicksburg