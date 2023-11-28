WATCH LIVE: Day 2 of trial begins for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Day 2 of trial begins for Beth Ann White, accused of killing a mother and her infant son while driving drunk.

White is being charged with four counts of aggravated DUI.

She is accused of killing Allison Conaway and her six-month-old son, Alex while driving under the influence.

The deadly crash happened a little more than two years ago at the intersection of Highway 18 and Springridge Road.

See the new details revealed during the first day of trial here.

Watch Day 2 live now.

