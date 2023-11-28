Two new food businesses coming to Olive Branch

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Two new food businesses are coming as part of the Cotton Gin Development in Olive Branch.

PLUSH and the Mississippi Old Town Taco Co. have been announced to open in 2024.

PLUSH will include wine, charcuterie, and a fine dessert bar along with its moody and luxurious atmosphere.

Mississippi Old Town Taco Co. will come with authentic Mexican street food such as tacos, quesadillas, and much more. Everyone can get a taste of it at their food truck at the Mississippi Ale Hose and Brew Pub until development is completed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.