Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Two new food businesses coming to Olive Branch

PLUSH and the Mississippi Old Town Taco Co. have been announced to open in 2024.
PLUSH and the Mississippi Old Town Taco Co. have been announced to open in 2024.(Old Towne Parish)
By Melek Robinson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:47 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLIVE BRANCH, Miss. (WMC) - Two new food businesses are coming as part of the Cotton Gin Development in Olive Branch.

PLUSH and the Mississippi Old Town Taco Co. have been announced to open in 2024.

PLUSH will include wine, charcuterie, and a fine dessert bar along with its moody and luxurious atmosphere.

Mississippi Old Town Taco Co. will come with authentic Mexican street food such as tacos, quesadillas, and much more. Everyone can get a taste of it at their food truck at the Mississippi Ale Hose and Brew Pub until development is completed.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after suffering medical emergency, crashing vehicle in Jackson
Toddler attacked by family dog in Rankin County, sheriff says
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Beth Ann White
Day 2 of trial ends for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
Ashley Henley
‘Hard thing to hear’: Charges dropped against main suspect in murder case of former MS lawmaker

Latest News

Elrond, the newly hatched black-footed penguin.
Memphis Zoo welcomes African penguin chick
Small Sliders to open first Mississippi location in December
Small Sliders to open first Mississippi location December 7
Lee Garrick McMillan was sentenced to 63 months for assault with a dangerous weapon and for...
Pearl River man sentenced for assault
Meridian Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody Wednesday morning.
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
Emergency crews are on site investigating. No additional details were released.
Students, staff evacuate Chastain Middle School due to gas leak