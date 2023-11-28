Promote Your Business
Toddler attacked by family dog in Rankin County, sheriff says

By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:43 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
RANKIN COUNTY, Miss. (WLBT) - A toddler was attacked by the family dog in Rankin County on Tuesday afternoon.

According to Rankin County Sheriff Bryan Bailey, the 21-month-old child was attacked on Rosehill Road near Puckett.

The toddler, the sheriff says, sustained minor injuries to the face.

The owners do not want the dog, which is a Cur - a breed typically used for hunting - removed from the house.

