Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

StorageMax holding 9th Annual Pet Adoption Day to benefit CARA

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:24 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - StorageMax is holding its 9th Annual Pet Adoption Day benefiting CARA.

It will be held Saturday at StorageMax, Germantown 358 Church Rd, Madison, Mississippi.

At this year’s event, Outback Steakhouse will sell $5 Box Lunches. Pet photos with Santa will be $20. You can also get your pet microchipped for $15. Danny Ray will be performing live music. Mississippi Street Rod Association will have vehicles on display as well. Multiple other vendors will be setting up a craft fair. All proceeds will go to CARA.

The past eight years, StorageMax has raised close to 60,000 pounds of pet food for CARA by giving customers 10% off their monthly rent by donating a bag of food.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Body removed from crash site on I-220 in Jackson
Missing Mississippi man found dead in woods; no foul play suspected, authorities say
Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’
Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
State representative in federal tax fraud case will not see jail time, judge rules

Latest News

Body removed from crash site on I-220 in Jackson
WLBT at 5p
State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney joins Studio 3 to talk about Christmas tree safety
Spillway Diner joins Studio 3 to celebrate National French Toast Day