StorageMax holding 9th Annual Pet Adoption Day to benefit CARA

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - StorageMax is holding its 9th Annual Pet Adoption Day benefiting CARA.

It will be held Saturday at StorageMax, Germantown 358 Church Rd, Madison, Mississippi.

At this year’s event, Outback Steakhouse will sell $5 Box Lunches. Pet photos with Santa will be $20. You can also get your pet microchipped for $15. Danny Ray will be performing live music. Mississippi Street Rod Association will have vehicles on display as well. Multiple other vendors will be setting up a craft fair. All proceeds will go to CARA.

The past eight years, StorageMax has raised close to 60,000 pounds of pet food for CARA by giving customers 10% off their monthly rent by donating a bag of food.

