State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney joins Studio 3 to talk about Christmas tree safety

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:05 PM CST|Updated: 49 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Fire safety is important year-round, but there are specific tips to keep in mind at Christmas to protect you and your family.

The State Fire Marshal Mike Chaney visited Studio 3 to demonstrate how to safely decorate your tree to prevent fire hazards.

Commissioner Chaney, along with the Mississippi Insurance Department, recommends the following fire safety measures:

· Use holiday decorations made with flame-retardant or non-combustible materials.

· Carefully inspect new and previously used light strings and replace damaged items before plugging lights in.

· Use lights approved by Underwriter’s Laboratories.

· Do not overload extension cords.

· Keep children and pets away from light strings and electrical decorations.

· Turn off all light strings and decorations before leaving home or going to bed.

· Never use lit candles to decorate a tree, and make sure any lit candles in the room are placed away from tree branches.

· Make sure the tree is not blocking an exit.

· Try to keep live trees as moist as possible by giving them plenty of water daily.

· Make sure the tree is at least three feet away from any heat source.

· When entertaining, provide large, deep ashtrays for smokers. Wet cigarette butts with water before discarding.

· Take the tree down when it becomes dry.

Recycle it, use it as a fish shelter in a farm pond or put it out with the trash.

Do not burn a tree in the fireplace. Heat may explode the wood and set the room on fire.

· Unattended cooking is the leading cause of home fires in the United States, so stand by your pan when cooking.

· Have an approved fire extinguisher handy.

· Remove pans from the stove when not in use.

· Turn handles in so pots cannot be pulled off the stove.

· Stay in the kitchen while you are frying, grilling, or broiling food. If you leave the kitchen for even for a short amount of time, turn off the stove.

· Keep anything that can catch fire — oven mitts, wooden utensils, food packaging, towels or curtains — away from your stovetop.

