USCG suspends search for 4 missing crewmembers in Mississippi River

BELLE CHASSE, La. (WVUE) - The United States Coast Guard has suspended its search for four crewmembers reported missing from the bulk carrier vessel Meghna Adventure in the Mississippi River near Belle Chasse.

The USCG says it was notified around 11 p.m. Monday (Nov. 27) night when the men reportedly did not arrive for muster, a standard safety drill.

An area of approximately 494 square miles was searched over 12 hours, according to the USCG.

The Coast Guard suspended its search around 6 p.m. Tuesday.

“The decision to suspend a search is one that is taken with great care,” the USCG said in a statement. “The Coast Guard suspended active search efforts after the probable search area was saturated with multiple assets and resources. The search efforts also included multiple agencies conducting shoreline searches as well, however, we were unable to locate the missing individuals.”

The men are described as being of Bangladeshi nationality, aged 25, 29, 30, and 47, all with dark hair and brown skin. Their names were not disclosed.

The cause of the incident remains under investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Click Here to report it. Please include the headline.

Subscribe to the Fox 8 YouTube channel.

Copyright 2023 WVUE. All rights reserved.