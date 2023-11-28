Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Rapper Rick Ross returns to hometown of Clarksdale to feed community

Rick Ross in Clarksdale
Rick Ross in Clarksdale(City of Clarksdale City - Clarksdale, MS | Facebook)
By Jacob Gallant
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:02 PM CST|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Rapper Rick Ross returned home to feed the community this Thanksgiving.

His grandparents, Tommie Jr. and Rosie Lee Fields, lived at a home on Barnes Street up until their deaths in 2011 and 2019 respectively.

Since 2019, the family has held a balloon release at the home, where family members still live.

This year, Ross used the opportunity to feed the community.

In honor of his grandparents, he ordered food from Turkey Leg Hut in Houston, Texas, to feed 250-300 community members.

“It’s all family in Clarksdale,” Ross said. “It’s a wonderful experience when I come back here. Of course, I can’t help but think of all the beautiful memories of my amazing grandmother, my amazing grandfather. Everybody out here, we’re all family. You better believe it, love.”

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman killed after suffering medical emergency, crashing vehicle in Jackson
Toddler attacked by family dog in Rankin County, sheriff says
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse
Beth Ann White
Day 2 of trial ends for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
Ashley Henley
‘Hard thing to hear’: Charges dropped against main suspect in murder case of former MS lawmaker

Latest News

Elrond, the newly hatched black-footed penguin.
Memphis Zoo welcomes African penguin chick
Small Sliders to open first Mississippi location in December
Small Sliders to open first Mississippi location December 7
Lee Garrick McMillan was sentenced to 63 months for assault with a dangerous weapon and for...
Pearl River man sentenced for assault
Meridian Police are looking for an inmate who escaped custody Wednesday morning.
MPD assisting MDOC in search for inmate who escaped custody
Emergency crews are on site investigating. No additional details were released.
Students, staff evacuate Chastain Middle School due to gas leak