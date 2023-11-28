Rapper Rick Ross returns to hometown of Clarksdale to feed community

CLARKSDALE, Miss. (WMC) - Rapper Rick Ross returned home to feed the community this Thanksgiving.

His grandparents, Tommie Jr. and Rosie Lee Fields, lived at a home on Barnes Street up until their deaths in 2011 and 2019 respectively.

Since 2019, the family has held a balloon release at the home, where family members still live.

This year, Ross used the opportunity to feed the community.

In honor of his grandparents, he ordered food from Turkey Leg Hut in Houston, Texas, to feed 250-300 community members.

“It’s all family in Clarksdale,” Ross said. “It’s a wonderful experience when I come back here. Of course, I can’t help but think of all the beautiful memories of my amazing grandmother, my amazing grandfather. Everybody out here, we’re all family. You better believe it, love.”

