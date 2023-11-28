Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Rainy Days Will End the Week

Elise’s Forecast
By Elise Uschmann
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:04 AM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cold again this morning but many places are not quite at that freezing mark. We still have one more freezing/frosty morning ahead tomorrow before things take a turn at the end of the week. Today will be pleasant with calm winds and highs in the mid and upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies will stick around! Getting out the door tomorrow expect to see temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wednesday afternoon will again be dry and sunny with highs slightly warmer - in the low 60s.

By Thursday we see a shift in the weather pattern. Clouds will be present early in the day only allowing us to cool to the low 40s before heading out the door. By the afternoon we will see showers creep into the area and eventually some thunderstorms may be present the later we get into the evening. Highs will again reach into the low 60s on Thursday. Gusty winds and rain will stick around through the overnight hours. This will be the first in a stretch of rainy days!

Friday will start off with leftover showers/storms from the night before and then clear up a little bit by the afternoon. However, another wave of wet weather will present itself Friday night and stick around on and off through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s Friday and the weekend. We expect conditions to dry back up heading into the next work week.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Related Content

Elise's Tuesday Morning Forecast

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’
Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’
Missing Mississippi man found dead in woods; no foul play suspected, authorities say
Body removed from crash site on I-220 in Jackson
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
State representative in federal tax fraud case will not see jail time, judge rules

Latest News

Elise's Tuesday Morning Forecast
Frost and freeze likely the next two mornings.
First Alert Forecast:
Forecast trend ahead
First Alert Forecast: cold, dry start to the week; unsettled conditions emerge by late week
Frost and freeze likely the next two mornings.
Freezing Mornings Ahead