Rainy Days Will End the Week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Cold again this morning but many places are not quite at that freezing mark. We still have one more freezing/frosty morning ahead tomorrow before things take a turn at the end of the week. Today will be pleasant with calm winds and highs in the mid and upper 50s. Mostly sunny skies will stick around! Getting out the door tomorrow expect to see temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s. Wednesday afternoon will again be dry and sunny with highs slightly warmer - in the low 60s.

By Thursday we see a shift in the weather pattern. Clouds will be present early in the day only allowing us to cool to the low 40s before heading out the door. By the afternoon we will see showers creep into the area and eventually some thunderstorms may be present the later we get into the evening. Highs will again reach into the low 60s on Thursday. Gusty winds and rain will stick around through the overnight hours. This will be the first in a stretch of rainy days!

Friday will start off with leftover showers/storms from the night before and then clear up a little bit by the afternoon. However, another wave of wet weather will present itself Friday night and stick around on and off through the weekend. Temperatures will be in the upper 60s and low 70s Friday and the weekend. We expect conditions to dry back up heading into the next work week.

