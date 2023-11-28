Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Officers find 1,000+ pieces of mail stashed in car trunk after chase

Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.
Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.(WCVB via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:53 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON, Mass. (CNN) – Authorities in Massachusetts said they’ve recovered more than 1,000 pieces of stolen mail.

Newton Police say a car chase led them to a trunk filled with mail that was taken from mailboxes throughout the area.

“The entire trunk of the vehicle was filled with mail that they had allegedly fished out of mailboxes in the area, as well as some other items like face masks and different items that might help conceal them and help them carry out the crime,” Newton Police Chief John Carmichael said.

Two 22-year-old men are now facing charges and were arraigned Monday in Newton District Court.

They could also face federal charges in connection with the stolen mail.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Body removed from crash site on I-220 in Jackson
Missing Mississippi man found dead in woods; no foul play suspected, authorities say
Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’
Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
State representative in federal tax fraud case will not see jail time, judge rules

Latest News

Body removed from crash site on I-220 in Jackson
Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa asked the Phillips family for a ride to State Farm Stadium...
Family helps NFL linebacker get to game after he has a flat tire
Casie Biberdorf filled her buck tag while she was hunting in North Dakota.
‘It was exciting’: Expectant mother tags her first buck while being 8 months pregnant
FILE - Music mogul and entrepreneur Sean "Diddy" Combs arrives at the Billboard Music Awards...
Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs temporarily steps down as Revolt chairman amid sexual abuse allegations
The Kansas City Police Department stated the area around 10th Street and Grand Avenue was...
Boy dies after falling from apartment building, police say