New animal shelter to be built on 55 acres in Raymond

RAYMOND, Miss. (WLBT) - If you live in Raymond, you will soon see a one-of-a-kind animal shelter built just off Springridge Road.

The new home of the Animal Rescue Fund will be located near the corner of Springridge Road and Highway 18. It will serve the capital city and Hinds County.

“Due to the wonderful gifts of three special donors, we were able to buy this land outright. We’ve already met with the Board of Supervisors, and we’ve got approval for the use,” said Elizabeth Jackson, founder of Animal Rescue Fund of Mississippi.

ARF has been located on Mayes Street in Jackson for almost two decades. However, the location hasn’t always been the best for their organization.

“One of the reasons why we look to move, not only because of all the changes we want to make and get to the animals, is that we just can’t afford to stay where we are, where we’re broken into time and time again, and there’s no consequence. For the people that break-in,” Jackson said.

An estimated 3 million dollars will be used to transform 55 acres of pasture into several kennel buildings, training facilities, pet play areas, and more.

One Jackson resident believes the increased space will help with the stray animal issues.

“The new facilities I heard about this morning are a fantastic move. Ms. Jackson has been working diligently over the years to address the excess of dogs in our city,” said Howard Sanders.

With help from their saving and community donations, ARF hopes to be completely relocated within the next 18-24 months.

“It’s gonna be difficult. So we really need to get behind Ms. Jackson and her staff and make sure that we maintain that environment,” Sanders said.

“We’re gonna be totally unique from what everybody else has to offer,” Jackson said. “And so we’re excited.”

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.