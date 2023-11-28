Promote Your Business
Mississippi woman accused of pretending to be a nurse

By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ABERDEEN, Miss. (WLBT/WTVA) - A police chief in Mississippi has confirmed that a woman is now in the Monroe County jail for faking her nursing credentials.

The arrest happened around 7 p.m. last Tuesday at the Care Center in Aberdeen. There, officers arrested Mary Moore.

Aberdeen Police Chief Quinell Shumpert says nursing home employees became suspicious to whether or not she was qualified after some incidents with how she handled her duties.

She was hired in October 2023.

Shumpert later said Moore was a licensed practical nurse (LPN) at one point but not a registered nurse (RN), which is the job she applied for.

Moore is charged with false pretense.

