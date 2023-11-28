Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Man accused of starving pit bulls for 3 weeks

Markecio Graham
Markecio Graham(SCSO)
By Rose Johnson
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:25 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A man is accused of starving his pit bulls for three weeks.

Markecio Graham is charged with aggravated cruelty to animals.

On Sunday, just before 4:00 p.m., officers responded to an animal cruelty call at a residence on Palmetto Avenue.

Memphis police spoke with a Memphis Animal Shelter officer who told police she found two pit bulls in the backyard.

One pit bull was decomposed and the other pit bull appeared undernourished and had been feeding on the decomposed dog, according to the affidavit.

There were no signs of shelter, food, or water for the dogs.

Graham made the scene and said that both pit bulls belonged to him, according to police.

He was taken into custody and admitted to feeding the dogs three weeks ago.

Click here to sign up for our newsletter!

Click here to report a spelling or grammar error. Please include the headline.

Copyright 2023 WMC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Body removed from crash site on I-220 in Jackson
Missing Mississippi man found dead in woods; no foul play suspected, authorities say
Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’
Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
State representative in federal tax fraud case will not see jail time, judge rules

Latest News

Body removed from crash site on I-220 in Jackson
Toddler attacked by family dog in Rankin County, sheriff says
Day 2 of trial underway for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
Dollar General
Bystander shoots, kills robbery suspect at Dollar General
Natalie Brown-Denby, 32
Former Natchitoches Parish deputy killed in wreck involving train in Shreveport; funeral services announced