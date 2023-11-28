Jury now selected in trial for woman accused of killing mother, infant son while driving drunk

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - On Monday, Beth Ann White walked inside of a Hinds County courtroom as Day 1 of her trial began.

The 53-year-old is being charged with four counts of aggravated DUI.

She is accused of killing Allison Conaway and her six-month-old son, Alex, while driving drunk.

The deadly crash happened a little more than two years ago at the intersection of Highway 18 and Springridge Road.

New information was revealed during the first day of trial.

The state alleges White’s blood alcohol level was 0.273, which is three times more than the legal limit.

However, White’s attorney, Kevin Camp, maintains the state has to prove White’s actions caused the deaths of Conaway and her son Alex.

“I think you’ll let the evidence come in, and it’ll be a very different picture from the way it’s always been portrayed, and that’s just sort of what I can tell you at this time. I think it’ll be very different from what everyone thinks,” said Camp.

Camp believes that evidence will show his client is not guilty of the four aggravated DUI charges brought against her.

Conways’s two daughters, Chloe and Chelsey, were also critically injured in the fatal wreck.

More than 100 people were summoned for the jury selection process.

After more than two hours, the state and defense selected 12 jurors and an alternate who will hear this case.

Some of the people who were summoned today expressed that they have been victims of drunk driving themselves.

“That’s why they weren’t chosen as jurors because they did not feel like, nor did we feel like, they could be impartial in this situation,” said Sue Perry, who’s with the Hinds County District Attorney’s Office. “We want both sides to feel. We want both sides to have a fair trial.”

For White, this isn’t her first time facing DUI charges.

In August of 2008, She was charged and pleaded guilty to a felony DUI. She was sentenced to 5 years in prison.

However, the courts decided to suspend four years, so she ended up serving a 1-year probation house arrest, paid a $1,000 fine, and was sent to alcohol and drug treatment.

Fast forward to February 2015, the 53-year-old was charged and found guilty of driving under the influence and was ordered to pay a little more than $1,300 in fines.

She appealed the case to the Hinds County Court where it remained for years until prosecutors agreed to dismiss it last month because of the age of the case.

In March 2016, White was arrested and charged with a DUI. She was later found guilty and was ordered to pay a fine. The conviction was appealed and also dismissed last year.

Camp expressed that he believes his client’s record should not be brought up during this trial.

“They’re not part of this case,” Camp explained. “Some of the stuff we can’t be talking about, and they’re not part of this case.”

When the state puts on its case, attorneys are expected to call 15 witnesses to the stand.

“We’re ready for trial, so we believe in our case,” Perry expressed.

Opening arguments will begin Tuesday morning at 9 o’clock.

