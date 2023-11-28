First Alert Forecast: shower, thunderstorm chances return late Thursday into early Friday

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A beautiful, bright afternoon is in store for central Mississippi with plenty of sunshine to go around. Expect high temperatures today to reach the middle to upper 50s, which is still below average for late November. It will get chilly and potentially freezing overnight with a clear sky overhead. Temperatures are forecast to bottom out in the upper 20s to lower 30s by early tomorrow morning.

WEDNESDAY: We should be able to see temperatures peak in the lower 60s on Wednesday afternoon as winds shift out of the south. Sunny skies will be around to start off the day before clouds build in ahead of our next weathermaker.

EXTENDED FORECAST: An incoming cold front will bring in a chance for showers and possible thunderstorms as early as late Thursday afternoon/evening. Coverage will pick up during the overnight period as rain spreads eastward across the region. A strong storm cannot completely be ruled out. Breezy winds are also expected late Thursday into early Friday with gusts as high as 30-40 MPH. We should see this first batch clear out by midday Friday. More waves of rain are expected at times over the weekend as this system becomes nearly stationary. This system will finally exit the area by early next week resulting in slightly cooler and drier conditions for the first full week of December.

