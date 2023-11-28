Fire breaks out at Pear Orchard Apartments

RIDGELAND, Miss. (WLBT) - The Ridgeland Fire Department is investigating a fire that started in one unit at Pear Orchard Apartments.

It happened early Tuesday morning.

Firefighters arrived on the scene to find heavy fire showing from one apartment and the adjoining breezeway.

Crews were able to contain the fire to one unit and the attic space directly above the unit.

Some first-floor apartments also suffered water damage.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause is under investigation.

