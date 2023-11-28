Boil Water Notice issued for parts of Vicksburg

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - Some Vicksburg residents are under a boil water notice.

It comes after a large water line break Sunday night that caused many people in the city to lose their water pressure. Crews finished repairs around 4 p.m. Monday.

Vicksburg Junior High was dismissed early today because of the bad water pressure.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.