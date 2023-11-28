Promote Your Business
Body removed from crash site on I-220 in Jackson

JPD put crime scene tape around the area of the deadly crash
By Maggie Wade
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 9:19 PM CST|Updated: seconds ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple police units came to the site of a deadly crash in Jackson Monday night on I-220. It happened right before Highway 49 North at the Medgar Evers Boulevard Exit. The right southbound lane was blocked by the accident and emergency crews in the area.

3 On Your Side was the first at the accident site. Crime scene tape surrounded the area where a car apparently went down an embankment.

Jackson Fire units were also at the site and put up a shield around the area where the crash happened. Shortly after, crews removed a body that was taken to an ambulance.

We are working on more information on this deadly accident and the name of the victim.

