Body removed from crash site on I-220 in Jackson

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Multiple police units came to the site of a deadly crash in Jackson Monday night on I-220. It happened right before Highway 49 North at the Medgar Evers Boulevard Exit. The right southbound lane was blocked by the accident and emergency crews in the area.

3 On Your Side was the first at the accident site. Crime scene tape surrounded the area where a car apparently went down an embankment.

Jackson Fire units were also at the site and put up a shield around the area where the crash happened. Shortly after, crews removed a body that was taken to an ambulance.

We are working on more information on this deadly accident and the name of the victim.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.