Blaine McCorkle to become head football coach at Northwestern State

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - After a successful season as the head coach of the Belhaven Blazers, including a 9-2 record, USA South Conference Championship, and program-first trip to the NCAA D-III playoffs, Blaine McCorkle has been named as the new head coach at Northwestern State, the university announced Tuesday.

McCorkle became the head coach of the Blazers in 2018, and had a 31-25 record in six seasons in Jackson, including a 24-7 mark over the last three seasons. McCorkle was named the USA South coach of the year in 2023.

Northwestern State is located in Natchitoches, LA, and is an FCS football program in the Southland Conference.

McCorkle is taking over a program that went 0-6 in 2023, and had its season cut short after the death of a player in October.

