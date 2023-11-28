24-year-old Vicksburg man killed in crash with semi-truck

WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3.

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the wreck near the International Paper Company in Warren County.

A 2022 Ford F-150 driven by 24-year-old Tyler McRight, of Vicksburg, was traveling south when it collided with a 2015 Peterbilt.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

Tyler McRight died on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.