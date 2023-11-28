Promote Your Business
24-year-old Vicksburg man killed in crash with semi-truck

By WLBT Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:37 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
WARREN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - A Vicksburg man was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 3.

Just before 6 a.m. Tuesday, the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to the wreck near the International Paper Company in Warren County.

A 2022 Ford F-150 driven by 24-year-old Tyler McRight, of Vicksburg, was traveling south when it collided with a 2015 Peterbilt.

The driver of the Peterbilt was not injured.

Tyler McRight died on the scene.

This crash remains under investigation by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

