Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Woman kidnapped from shopping center on Black Friday, police say

Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store on Black Friday.
By Rachel Vadaj and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:34 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Ohio authorities said a woman was kidnapped on Black Friday and they are now asking for help in locating her.

The Cleveland Division of Police confirmed Shamia Sanford was taken from a T-Mobile store in the Steelyard Commons shopping center.

WOIO reports it took Cleveland police three days to report the kidnapping to the public.

They also did not specify the exact time the kidnapping occurred, what Sanford was wearing before she was kidnapped, or any information on a potential suspect.

Police did release a photo of Sanford to make it easier for a member of the public to recognize her.

Anyone with information on this kidnapping is asked to contact the Cleveland Police Department at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma offensive coordinator, is pictured during an NCAA college football spring...
Report: Jeff Lebby to become next head coach of MSU football
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the second half of the Orange Blossom...
Jackson State wide receiver enters transfer portal
A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown...
HPD investigating Sunday shooting death of man at Heritage Apartments
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
ESPN: Southern Miss football fires three assistant coaches
Teen dies after Thanksgiving eve shooting in Mississippi

Latest News

A simulated health insurance claim form with a stamp reading "Denied" across it.
Permission to Pay: Technologies touted as fix for health insurance frustrations draw criticism, legal action
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
‘Magic, wonder and joy’ named White House Christmas theme
President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden greet Massachusetts State Police on the tarmac...
Biden says he’s helped lower inflation as he hosts first meeting of his new supply chain council