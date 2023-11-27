The Wellness Spa shares holiday beauty, pamper treatments
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Wellness Spa provides all kinds of services to treat yourself and your loved ones. Studio 3 visited the spa and tried
out a variety of services.
Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.
Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.