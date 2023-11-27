WATCH: 12-year-old boy from Ann Arbor flees from police in stolen forklift

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Police chased down a 12-year-old boy who stole a forklift at Forsythe Middle School Saturday night.

On Nov. 25, at 6:45 p.m. police went to Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor on a report of a kid attempting to steal a construction vehicle. When they arrived, police found the vehicle, a Construction Genie GTH-636 Telehandler, equipped with a forklift, being driven on Brooks Street near Pearl Street with no lights on.

The pursuit was definitely not high speed, as multiple officers drove at speeds of 15 to 20 miles per hour with emergency lights and sirens on. The construction vehicle ended up hitting 10 parked cars when going through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood.

After an hour, the vehicle stopped in the area of M-14 and Gotfredson where the driver, a 12-year-old boy, was arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

The vehicle was unlocked with the key hidden inside the cab.

