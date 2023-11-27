Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

WATCH: 12-year-old boy from Ann Arbor flees from police in stolen forklift

By Brendan Vrabel
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:41 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WILX) - Police chased down a 12-year-old boy who stole a forklift at Forsythe Middle School Saturday night.

On Nov. 25, at 6:45 p.m. police went to Forsythe Middle School in Ann Arbor on a report of a kid attempting to steal a construction vehicle. When they arrived, police found the vehicle, a Construction Genie GTH-636 Telehandler, equipped with a forklift, being driven on Brooks Street near Pearl Street with no lights on.

The pursuit was definitely not high speed, as multiple officers drove at speeds of 15 to 20 miles per hour with emergency lights and sirens on. The construction vehicle ended up hitting 10 parked cars when going through the Georgetown Boulevard neighborhood.

After an hour, the vehicle stopped in the area of M-14 and Gotfredson where the driver, a 12-year-old boy, was arrested and put in a juvenile detention center.

No one was injured in the pursuit.

The vehicle was unlocked with the key hidden inside the cab.

Subscribe to our News 10 newsletter and YouTube page to receive the latest local news and weather.

Copyright 2023 WILX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the second half of the Orange Blossom...
Jackson State wide receiver enters transfer portal
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma offensive coordinator, is pictured during an NCAA college football spring...
Report: Jeff Lebby to become next head coach of MSU football
A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown...
HPD investigating Sunday shooting death of man at Heritage Apartments
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
ESPN: Southern Miss football fires three assistant coaches

Latest News

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Mississippi Crime Lab Response Team are among...
Lincoln Co. hunter finds possible human remains near wooded area
Dwayne Bowens, 45, was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, driving...
Man arrested for DUI in crash killing 2 in Tunica
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
Mississippi representative sentenced to two years probation in tax fraud case
Jean Knight
Jean Knight, New Orleans soul singer known for ‘Mr. Big Stuff,” dies at 80