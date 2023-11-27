Two Gun Tactical more than an indoor gun range

FLOWOOD, Miss. (WLBT) - Two Gun Tactical is a state-of-the-art range that is affordable. They have several deals on everything you need to

protect yourself or practice the perfect shot.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.