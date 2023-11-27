Trial begins Monday for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Trial is set to begin Monday for Beth Ann White, an alleged drunk driver accused of killing a mother and her infant son two years ago.

After 3 continuances, White was indicted in March of 2022.

She’s facing four counts of aggravated DUI after a November 2021 wreck that killed Allison Conaway and her six-month-old son and seriously injured Conaway’s two daughters.

WLBT investigative reporting was the first to show you that the 52-year-old is no stranger to the criminal justice system.

The 52-year-old’s DUI history dates back to 2008 when she pleaded guilty to felony DUI.

She was arrested and charged with driving under the influence two other times with the final conviction being dismissed.

Despite White’s long history with DUIs, she had never actually been jailed for these crimes until the deadly 2021 crash.

According to Hinds County deputies, who were on the scene of the accident in 2021, White appeared intoxicated before being taken into custody by the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

The trial is expected to get underway at 11 a.m.

