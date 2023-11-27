Promote Your Business
Strength Roofing and Siding holding toy drive to help children in Hinds County

By Studio 3 Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Strength Roofing and Siding is holding a toy drive. All of the donated items benefit children in Hinds County.

Toys are needed for children in kindergarten through 12th grade. You can drop off toys at Strength Roofing and Siding in Byram at 6016 I-55.

