Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Mississippi representative sentenced to two years probation in tax fraud case

FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
By C.J. LeMaster
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A Mississippi state representative has been given two years of probation in connection with making false statements on an income tax return.

On Monday, U.S. District Court Judge Carlton Reeves sentenced Rep. Earle Banks to two years of probation in connection with the case.

Banks broke the law when he sold family land and failed to report it on his tax return.

Federal agents also had evidence Banks underreported income on his business, Autumn Woods Memorial Gardens, for years. However, he only pleaded guilty on one count.

Sentencing guidelines showed Banks should have received between eight and 14 months of probation.

Reeves said the additional time was added after the representative initially blamed someone else after getting caught.

The feds did not prove Banks profited from his position of public service.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma offensive coordinator, is pictured during an NCAA college football spring...
Report: Jeff Lebby to become next head coach of MSU football
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the second half of the Orange Blossom...
Jackson State wide receiver enters transfer portal
A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown...
HPD investigating Sunday shooting death of man at Heritage Apartments
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
ESPN: Southern Miss football fires three assistant coaches
Teen dies after Thanksgiving eve shooting in Mississippi

Latest News

Beth Ann White
Trial begins Monday for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
Trial begins Monday for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
Trial begins Monday for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son
The Jackson Fire Department and Capitol Police are investigating after a body was found in a...
Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’
Elise's Monday Morning Forecast