Mississippi Horse Rescue hosting fundraiser this weekend

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Mississippi Horse Rescue is hosting a fundraiser on Saturday, December 2nd.

“A Miracle at Twelve Oaks” will have holiday photos with horses, sales, games, and much more.

