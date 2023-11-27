Magic of Lights brings holiday cheer with talking Santa, millions of light

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Magic of Lights at the Brandon Amphitheatre offers family-friendly entertainment.

The drive-through light show has millions of lights and a holiday village featuring Santa Claus.

A Black Friday deal lets you get tickets for just $17!

Enter the code CYBER at magicoflights.com.

Studio 3 got a sneak peek of the light show!

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.