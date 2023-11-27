Magic of Lights brings holiday cheer with talking Santa, millions of light
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 12:05 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Magic of Lights at the Brandon Amphitheatre offers family-friendly entertainment.
The drive-through light show has millions of lights and a holiday village featuring Santa Claus.
A Black Friday deal lets you get tickets for just $17!
Enter the code CYBER at magicoflights.com.
Studio 3 got a sneak peek of the light show!
