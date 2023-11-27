Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Lincoln Co. hunter finds possible human remains near wooded area

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Mississippi Crime Lab Response Team are among...
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 2:00 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a hunter discovered possible human remains near a wooded area on Wooley Trail.

The 911 call came in around 4:30 p.m. on November 25.

Deputies say no one had been to that location since about May 2023.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Mississippi Crime Lab Response Team were among the agencies called in to assist with the investigation.

The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further testing.

“Due to the condition of the remains, no further description as to sex, race, or how long they had been at the scene is available at this time without further testing by the state lab,” the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma offensive coordinator, is pictured during an NCAA college football spring...
Report: Jeff Lebby to become next head coach of MSU football
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the second half of the Orange Blossom...
Jackson State wide receiver enters transfer portal
A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown...
HPD investigating Sunday shooting death of man at Heritage Apartments
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
ESPN: Southern Miss football fires three assistant coaches
Teen dies after Thanksgiving eve shooting in Mississippi

Latest News

Dwayne Bowens, 45, was arrested and charged with driving with a suspended license, driving...
Man arrested for DUI in crash killing 2 in Tunica
FILE - Mississippi state Rep. Earle Banks, D-Jackson, Mississippi state Capitol in Jackson....
Mississippi representative sentenced to two years probation in tax fraud case
Jean Knight
Jean Knight, New Orleans soul singer known for ‘Mr. Big Stuff,” dies at 80
Beth Ann White
Trial begins Monday for woman accused of driving drunk, killing mother and son