Lincoln Co. hunter finds possible human remains near wooded area

LINCOLN CO., Miss. (WLBT) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office says a hunter discovered possible human remains near a wooded area on Wooley Trail.

The 911 call came in around 4:30 p.m. on November 25.

Deputies say no one had been to that location since about May 2023.

The Mississippi Bureau of Investigations and the Mississippi Crime Lab Response Team were among the agencies called in to assist with the investigation.

The remains were sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for further testing.

“Due to the condition of the remains, no further description as to sex, race, or how long they had been at the scene is available at this time without further testing by the state lab,” the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office said in a press release.

