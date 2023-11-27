Jean Knight, New Orleans soul singer known for ‘Mr. Big Stuff,” dies at 80

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Jean Knight, the celebrated soul and R&B singer best known for her iconic 1971 hit “Mr. Big Stuff,” passed away on Nov. 22 of natural causes in Tampa at the age of 80.

Born Jean Caliste in New Orleans, Knight’s journey into music began in her cousin’s Crescent City bar, “Laura’s Place.” Early on, she recorded singles under her birth name but later changed her name to “Knight.” By the late 1960s, she found herself working as a baker at Loyola University, seemingly distanced from the limelight.

However, fate took an unexpected turn in 1970 when, while walking down the streets of New Orleans to pay a light bill, a friend informed her that producer Wardell Quezerque was seeking her for new material. This led to a transformative session at Jackson, Mississippi’s Malaco Studio, resulting in the creation of the now-iconic single “Mr. Big Stuff.”

Initially dismissed by the industry, the novelty song caught the attention of Stax Records later that year, propelling Knight to stardom.

“Mr. Big Stuff” quickly became a classic and solidified her place in music history, reaching No. 1 on Billboard’s R&B chart and No. 2 on Billboard 200 pop chart.

The single received a Grammy nomination for Best Female R&B Vocal Performance, narrowly losing out to Aretha Franklin’s recording of “Bridge Over Troubled Water.”

Despite this meteoric rise, subsequent recordings at Stax failed to replicate the initial success, prompting her departure from the label.

Undeterred, Knight’s resilient spirit led her to continue recording on various labels, with her 1985 cover of the zydeco classic “My Toot Toot,” which also cracked the national charts.

Beyond her musical achievements, she remained a fixture in the New Orleans Jazz and Heritage Festival and contributed to the grand opening of the Stax Museum in 2003.

The challenges of Hurricane Katrina in 2005 tested Knight’s endurance, causing significant damage to her home. Temporarily displaced, she lived in a FEMA trailer in Florida but eventually returned to New Orleans.

She was most recently invited to perform at Jazz Fest in 2013 and French Quarter Fest in 2016.

She is survived by her son, Dr. Emile Commedore, four grandchildren, and three great-grandchildren.

Funeral arrangements are pending, and further details will be shared as they become available.

