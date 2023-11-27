Freezing Mornings Ahead

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - It is COLD this morning, y’all! Get ready to bundle up as you head out the door over the next few days with temperatures at or below freezing in many places. Quite a few of you will need to sit with the defrost on before heading out for the morning commute. This afternoon will still be chilly with highs in the upper 40s and low 50s. Partly cloudy skies will be the story for us today.

The freezing mornings will stick around through Wednesday. However, afternoon temperatures will warm up each day bringing us to the low 60s by Wednesday PM. Wednesday night we will see an increase in clouds that will amount to rain as we get into the end of the week. Thursday holds a good chance during the day with an even greater chance overnight, and Friday we may even see some storms. The forecast continues to hold rain and storms as we go through the weekend. Temperatures through this rainy period will be pretty seasonable with highs in the mid and upper 60s. Lows will be warm for this time of year, in the mid and upper 50s. By the next week the sunny skies will return but we will stay seasonable temperature-wise!

