First Alert Forecast:

Frost and freeze likely the next two mornings.
By Dave Roberts
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:50 PM CST|Updated: moments ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - A few clouds tonight will hold temperatures below freezing north of I-20 and above freezing south of I-20.  A mixture of sun and clouds Tuesday and Wednesday will allow highs to reach the upper 50s and lower 60s.  Subfreezing temperatures are likely Wednesday morning with clearer skies and calm wind.  A chance for rain returns Thursday through Monday, including this upcoming weekend.  We could really get a dent in our drought from it as 1 to 4 inches of rain are possible.  Highs will be in the 60s and 70s with lows in the 50s.  The threat of severe weather is low, but stands out more so Thursday night into Friday.  Average high is 64 this time of year and the average low is 41.  Sunrise is 6:41am and the sunset is 4:55pm.

