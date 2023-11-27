First Alert Forecast: cold, dry start to the week; unsettled conditions emerge by late week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A winter-like chill will be in the air this afternoon with well below normal temperatures in the forecast. Highs are expected to only reach the lower to a few middle 50s with a few high-level clouds passing overhead. It will get very chilly tonight with parts of the area likely to see a light freeze. We should wake up Tuesday morning lows in the upper 20s to the north, near freezing along I-20, and in the middle 30s farther to the south.

TUESDAY: Tuesday’s forecast will also feature cool and sunny conditions. Temperatures should run a few degrees warmer into the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 50s. With a clear sky overhead, tomorrow night/Wednesday morning could get even colder. Overnight lows may bottom out below freezing areawide in the 20s to lower 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Southerly winds are forecast to lead to warmer temperatures by mid to late week ahead of big changes in our weather pattern. An approaching system will bring in the chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms by late Thursday into Friday. As of now, this front will become nearly stationary over the weekend keeping our weather unsettled. Drier conditions will likely emerge by early next week as this front exits to the east.

