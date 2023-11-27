Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

First Alert Forecast: cold, dry start to the week; unsettled conditions emerge by late week

Forecast trend ahead
Forecast trend ahead(WLBT)
By Peyton Garrison
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:17 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - TODAY: A winter-like chill will be in the air this afternoon with well below normal temperatures in the forecast. Highs are expected to only reach the lower to a few middle 50s with a few high-level clouds passing overhead. It will get very chilly tonight with parts of the area likely to see a light freeze. We should wake up Tuesday morning lows in the upper 20s to the north, near freezing along I-20, and in the middle 30s farther to the south.

TUESDAY: Tuesday’s forecast will also feature cool and sunny conditions. Temperatures should run a few degrees warmer into the afternoon with highs in the middle to upper 50s. With a clear sky overhead, tomorrow night/Wednesday morning could get even colder. Overnight lows may bottom out below freezing areawide in the 20s to lower 30s.

EXTENDED FORECAST: Southerly winds are forecast to lead to warmer temperatures by mid to late week ahead of big changes in our weather pattern. An approaching system will bring in the chance for scattered showers and possible thunderstorms by late Thursday into Friday. As of now, this front will become nearly stationary over the weekend keeping our weather unsettled. Drier conditions will likely emerge by early next week as this front exits to the east.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma offensive coordinator, is pictured during an NCAA college football spring...
Report: Jeff Lebby to become next head coach of MSU football
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the second half of the Orange Blossom...
Jackson State wide receiver enters transfer portal
A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown...
HPD investigating Sunday shooting death of man at Heritage Apartments
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
ESPN: Southern Miss football fires three assistant coaches
Teen dies after Thanksgiving eve shooting in Mississippi

Latest News

Frost and freeze likely the next two mornings.
Freezing Mornings Ahead
Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Ashley's Evening Forecast
Freezing temperatures return
First Alert Forecast: Freezing temperatures make a return this week