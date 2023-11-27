Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Deer struck by pickup crashes through nearby SUV, killing driver, police say

A woman is in the hospital after a deer crashed through her vehicle in Easton on Monday morning, according to police. (SOURCE: WFSB)
By Evan Sobol, Rob Polansky and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 5:27 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EASTON, Conn. (WFSB/Gray News) – A woman died after a deer crashed through her vehicle in Connecticut on Monday morning, according to officials.

Police in Easton said the victim was identified as 47-year-old Erin Heneghan.

The crash took place around 9 a.m. on Nov. 20 on Route 59. Easton police, fire and EMS responded to the scene.

Responders said they found a pickup truck that hit a deer and an SUV that had gone off the road.

The driver of the SUV was taken to a nearby hospital where she died the next day, officials said.

After investigating, police determined the pickup truck was traveling north on Route 59 when the deer ran into the roadway from the right. The truck hit the deer, which caused it to go airborne and hit the SUV. The SUV, which had been driving south, then went off the road.

Police said the deer hit the windshield of the SUV and went through the passenger side of the vehicle and out the rear window.

WFSB spoke with Brian Hess, director of the wildlife division at the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection. He said that the area of Easton is a hot spot for deer and car collisions.

He also said deer cover more ground this time of year.

“They’re moving around a little bit more, they’re in the middle of the rut, their breeding season. Males especially are traveling further than they normally would,” Hess said.

While the numbers haven’t been released this year, AAA said deer-related crashes have been on the rise.

In Oct. 2022, 131 deer crashes were reported in Connecticut, the most since 2014.

To lower the chances of hitting a deer, Hess recommended being extra cautious during the morning and evening commutes, when deer are more active.

“No one loves being out there when the traffic is at it’s heaviest, so if it makes sense to wait a little bit, it might be the best thing,” Hess said.

DEEP and AAA said most deer sightings tend to happen from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the second half of the Orange Blossom...
Jackson State wide receiver enters transfer portal
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma offensive coordinator, is pictured during an NCAA college football spring...
Report: Jeff Lebby to become next head coach of MSU football
A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown...
HPD investigating Sunday shooting death of man at Heritage Apartments
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
ESPN: Southern Miss football fires three assistant coaches

Latest News

Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’
Mississippi representative sentenced to two years probation in tax fraud case
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu paid a rare visit to troops inside the Gaza Strip,...
Israel and Hamas agree to extend truce for 2 more days, and to free more hostages and prisoners
FILE -In this Dec. 12, 2016, photo, a person searches the internet for sales, in Miami....
Cyber Monday marks the year’s biggest online shopping day, and one more chance to save on gifts
A traveler moves through 30th Street Station in Philadelphia, ahead of the Thanksgiving Day...
US airports saw record passenger volumes, but fewer headaches, over Thanksgiving weekend