Promote Your Business
St. Jude Dream Home
70 Days of Giveaways
The End Zone
Wendy’s Giant of the Week
Mothers of Murdered Sons
Careers

Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’

The Jackson Fire Department and Capitol Police are investigating after a body was found in a...
The Jackson Fire Department and Capitol Police are investigating after a body was found in a shed near Union Station before 1 a.m. Monday.(Ajax9 | Getty Images/iStockphoto)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 8:39 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department and Capitol Police are investigating after a body was found in a shed near Union Station before 1 a.m. Monday.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the body, burned beyond recognition, was found near the intersection of North Gallatin and West Capitol streets.

No additional details were released.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma offensive coordinator, is pictured during an NCAA college football spring...
Report: Jeff Lebby to become next head coach of MSU football
Jackson State head coach T.C. Taylor watches during the second half of the Orange Blossom...
Jackson State wide receiver enters transfer portal
A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown...
HPD investigating Sunday shooting death of man at Heritage Apartments
(AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)
ESPN: Southern Miss football fires three assistant coaches
The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources said the shooting happened in Orangeburg...
6-year-old dies in hunting accident, officials say

Latest News

Elise's Monday Morning Forecast
Ashley's Evening Forecast
Water main break causes little to no water pressure in Vicksburg, city says
A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown...
HPD investigating Sunday shooting death of man at Heritage Apartments