Burned body found in shed near Union Station ‘unrecognizable’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - The Jackson Fire Department and Capitol Police are investigating after a body was found in a shed near Union Station before 1 a.m. Monday.

Assistant Fire Chief Patrick Armon says the body, burned beyond recognition, was found near the intersection of North Gallatin and West Capitol streets.

No additional details were released.

