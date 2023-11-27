Bailey will not challenge PSC election loss ‘at this point’

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey will not challenge his 2023 election loss.

On Monday, the Central District commissioner said in a statement that some ballot examinations could continue but believes the resources that would go into an election lawsuit could be better used elsewhere.

“At this point, it does not appear that we will file a petition to contest the election,” he said in a statement. “While we will continue the examination process, and my team feels that some affidavit and absentee ballots were inappropriately accepted and some box security irregularities [were] observed, we have weighed the time and expense of a petition to contest and feel resources would be best utilized elsewhere.”

According to results on the Mississippi Secretary of State’s website, the race for Central District commissioner was one of the closest of the night, with Bailey losing his bid for re-election to State Rep. De’Keither Stamps by less than 5,000 votes.

Rep. De'Keither Stamps speaks during a ballot canvassing at the Hinds County Election Commission headquarters. (WLBT)

Stamps says he is still waiting for Bailey to concede but is “prepared and look[s] forward to a healthy transition to move the Central District of Mississippi forward.”

Bailey’s decision comes on the same day a representative for his campaign conducted a ballot canvassing at the Hinds County Election Commission headquarters.

Pete Perry conducts a ballot canvassing Monday morning on behalf of Public Service Commissioner Brent Bailey, while attorney Sam Begley looks on. (WLBT)

At least eight precincts reported significant voting problems on Election Day, leading to long lines and wait times for residents wanting to cast ballots. Some voters told WLBT they were in line for hours, while others said poll workers told them to leave and come back later.

A WLBT analysis shows Bailey won two of those precincts, with Stamps carrying the rest.

