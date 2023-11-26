Water main break causes little to no water pressure in Vicksburg, city says

VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg is experiencing little to no water pressure due to a water main break on Holly Street.

Lieutenant Bobby Jones says the break happened Sunday afternoon. Crews are on the scene attempting to resolve the issue.

WLBT will provide updates as more information is made available.

Want more WLBT news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Copyright 2023 WLBT. All rights reserved.