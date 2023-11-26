Promote Your Business
Water main break causes little to no water pressure in Vicksburg, city says

(WLBT)
By WLBT.com Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST
VICKSBURG, Miss. (WLBT) - The City of Vicksburg is experiencing little to no water pressure due to a water main break on Holly Street.

Lieutenant Bobby Jones says the break happened Sunday afternoon. Crews are on the scene attempting to resolve the issue.

WLBT will provide updates as more information is made available.

