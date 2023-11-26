Promote Your Business
Suspect wanted in Laurel murder investigation arrested Friday

A man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in Laurel in September was arrested and charged...
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 6:32 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man wanted in connection to a fatal shooting in September was arrested and charged with murder Friday.

Douglas Haynes, 36, was arrested by the Laurel Police Department and charged with murder and felony possession of a firearm.

Haynes was booked into the Jones County Adult Detention Center at 7:48 p.m. Friday.

It was not clear how Hayes’ arrest came about or where he was located.

LPD Chief Tommy Cox declined comment when contacted Saturday.

Authorities had been trying to locate and take Haynes into custody for the shooting of 32-year-old Jeremy Jones at South Park Village Apartments.

An LPD release said the shooting occurred around 11:39 p.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 20.

When officers arrived, they found Jones suffering from a single gunshot wound to the chest.

EmServ Ambulance transported Jones to South Central Regional Medical Center, where he later died of his injury.

LPD immediately connected Haynes to the shooting, and reached out to the public, asking that anyone with any information on Haynes’ location to contact the department.

