Report: Jeff Lebby to become next head coach of MSU football

Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma offensive coordinator, is pictured during an NCAA college football spring...
Jeff Lebby, Oklahoma offensive coordinator, is pictured during an NCAA college football spring practice, Monday, April 3, 2023, in Norman, Okla. (AP Photo/Sue Ogrocki)(Sue Ogrocki | AP)
By Garrett Busby
Published: Nov. 25, 2023 at 10:47 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Mississippi State football is set to hire a former Ole Miss assistant as its next head coach, a report says.

Former head coach Zach Arnett was in his first year as the leader of MSU before being fired two weeks ago after a 4-6 start in the 2023 season.

According to Ross Dellenger with Yahoo Sports, Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is being targeted by the Bulldogs and discussions are “expected to result in a hire.”

Lebby was the offensive coordinator at Ole Miss from 2020-2021 before joining the Oklahoma Sooners in 2022. He has been the OC for two seasons at his alma mater.

Mississippi offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby talks to quarterback Matt Corral before an NCAA...
Mississippi offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby talks to quarterback Matt Corral before an NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt in Oxford, Miss., Saturday, Nov. 20, 2021. (AP Photo/Thomas Graning)(Thomas Graning | AP)

Under Lebby, the Sooners have led the Big 12 in points per game, averaging 40.8; and passing yards per game, averaging 314.7 this season.

