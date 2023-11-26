Promote Your Business
Heavy presence of Hattiesburg police at Heritage Apartments

A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown...
A heavy Hattiesburg police presence descended on Heritage Apartments in Hattiesburg's Midtown late Sunday afternoon.(WDAM 7/Charles Herrington)
By WDAM Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Police Department officers have set up crime scene tape at Heritage Apartments in Midtown Hattiesburg.

Officers were seen in the apartment complex’ parking lot about 4:30 p.m. Sunday with weapons drawn.

An AAA ambulance was on scene at the intersection of South 29 Avenue and Chevy Chase Drive.

Hattiesburg police set cordoned off a section of Heritage Apartments as a crime scene late...
Hattiesburg police set cordoned off a section of Heritage Apartments as a crime scene late Sunday afternoon.(WDAM 7/Charles Herrington)

Forrest County District Attorney Lin Carter also was on scene.

No details have been given at this point, including what has drawn the heavy police presence.

WDAM 7 is on the scene, and we will provide more information as it is made available.

