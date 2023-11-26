Heavy presence of Hattiesburg police at Heritage Apartments
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 5:11 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
HATTIESBURG Miss. (WDAM) -The Hattiesburg Police Department officers have set up crime scene tape at Heritage Apartments in Midtown Hattiesburg.
Officers were seen in the apartment complex’ parking lot about 4:30 p.m. Sunday with weapons drawn.
An AAA ambulance was on scene at the intersection of South 29 Avenue and Chevy Chase Drive.
Forrest County District Attorney Lin Carter also was on scene.
No details have been given at this point, including what has drawn the heavy police presence.
WDAM 7 is on the scene, and we will provide more information as it is made available.
Want more WDAM 7 news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.
Copyright 2023 WDAM. All rights reserved.