First Alert Forecast:

Brrrr... It’s Going to Get Cold
Sunday Morning First Alert Forecast
By Todd Adams
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - . A cold front will sweep through rather quickly today, with rainfall ending by noon. We should still make 60 for a high, but tonight, under a clear sky, temperatures will plummet to near freezing. The moisture in the ground will combine with colder air tonight to offer up some frost to start your Monday morning. Freezing/frosty weather will greet you Tuesday and Wednesday morning as well, before we start to ease out of the colder weather later in the week. Daytime highs approaching 70 by Friday along with another chance for showers extending into next weekend. We could get some beneficial amounts of half an inch to two inches in some areas by then. Today will be a good time to prep for the freezing temperatures.

