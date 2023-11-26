First Alert Forecast: Freezing temperatures make a return this week

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Tonight: Any rain that pushed through this morning has moved on, leaving a cold front that will sweep through over the next few hours. It will be a bit breezy for the remainder of the day with wind gusts upwards of 15 mph. Temperatures will continue to fall tonight with lows in the lower 30s. Partly cloudy skies will stick around throughout the evening as rain chances remain absent.

Monday: This week will be off to a chilly start as highs won’t make it out of the 50s. This cooler weather will continue into the overnight hours as temperatures take a plunge into the low 30s. There will also be the potential for frost with freezing temperatures carrying over into Tuesday morning.

Extended forecast: This cold snap will continue through the middle of the week. Temperatures will drop back into the lower 30s and upper 20s. Keep the jackets handy as near-freezing temperatures will linger into Wednesday morning with the potential for frost. Highs will start to warm up into the low to mid 60s by the end of this week as rain chances return by Thursday afternoon. Showers and a few thunderstorms will continue throughout the weekend.

